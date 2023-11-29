My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0428 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $500,478.38 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

