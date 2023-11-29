Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.