nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. nCino updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

nCino Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.42. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

