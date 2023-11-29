nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.5-125.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.62 million.

nCino Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.36.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

