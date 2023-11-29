Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Nelnet stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a current ratio of 44.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $329.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nelnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.