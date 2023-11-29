NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $89.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

