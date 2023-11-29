NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.54. 8,401,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,910. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after buying an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

