Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 14,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
