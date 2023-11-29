Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. 14,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 19,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.