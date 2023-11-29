Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 66,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.