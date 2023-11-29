Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the October 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 66,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
