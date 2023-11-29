ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 482,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $86.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

