ONUS (ONUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72.55

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and $72.55 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ONUS has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36304176 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

