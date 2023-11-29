Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 578.5% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of Origin Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGNW. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Origin Materials by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Materials by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.

About Origin Materials

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

