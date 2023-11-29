Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Declares GBX 4.90 Dividend

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 2,175 ($27.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,997.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,322.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.44).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 2,955 ($37.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.79) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,281 ($28.81).

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Instruments

In related news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($408,437.54). Insiders purchased 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $32,365,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.