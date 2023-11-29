Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXLCN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.