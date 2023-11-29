Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

PPBI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. 450,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,030. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

