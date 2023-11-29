Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Paltalk Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ PALT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,422. Paltalk has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.65.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk
About Paltalk
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paltalk
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.