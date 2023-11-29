Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the October 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Paltalk Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PALT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,422. Paltalk has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paltalk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter worth $57,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

