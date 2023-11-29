Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

LON PAF opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a market cap of £357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.32) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

