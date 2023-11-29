Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $506.94

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.94 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 473 ($5.97). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 473 ($5.97), with a volume of 127,241 shares changing hands.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 506.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,424.20 ($19,482.38). Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

