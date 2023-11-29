Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Up 91.7% in November

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

PLAO remained flat at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,219. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

