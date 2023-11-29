PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Short Interest Down 58.6% in November

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the October 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PAVmed Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ PAVMZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 86,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

PAVmed Company Profile

pavmed is a groundbreaking medical device company bringing innovative medical technologies from concept to commercialization with unprecedented speed and efficiency. led by three accomplished medical device entrepreneurs and organized to conceive, develop and commercialize a diversified pipeline of innovative products we believe address unmet clinical needs, our goal is to enhance and accelerate value creation by employing a business model focused on capital and time efficiency.

