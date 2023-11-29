PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Financial Review

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PaySign and DynTek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $38.03 million 3.29 $1.03 million $0.03 79.03 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 3.51% 9.25% 1.40% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares PaySign and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PaySign has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PaySign and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.91%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than DynTek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PaySign beats DynTek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

