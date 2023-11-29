Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,893. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 70.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.