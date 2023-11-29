Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11. Approximately 287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79. The stock has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

