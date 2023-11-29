Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.82

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.82 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 32.14 ($0.41). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,013,605 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.
