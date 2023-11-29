Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.11 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 60.08%.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSHG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Performance Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Shipping

Featured Articles

