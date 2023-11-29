Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 28,128,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

