Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAR remained flat at $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pharming Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

