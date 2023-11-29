PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Down 67.5% in November

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PGP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 16,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,243. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

