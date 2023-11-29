Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 12.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.