Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a growth of 441.6% from the October 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,032. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.42). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 421.08% and a negative net margin of 404.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 20,000 shares of Plus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 40,388 shares of company stock worth $64,732 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.