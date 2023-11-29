PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.44

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 456984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 227.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $47,315,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 73.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after buying an additional 793,558 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 82.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 575,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $24,768,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

