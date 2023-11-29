POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Up 111.6% in November

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the October 31st total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 112.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in POET Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st.

POET Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of POET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 185,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,896. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.