PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Short Interest Up 83.3% in November

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,259. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

