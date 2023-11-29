Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 69.0% in November

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Private Bancorp of America stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

