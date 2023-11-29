Prom (PROM) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00011902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $82.25 million and $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.83 or 1.00027077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.49245422 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,790,157.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

