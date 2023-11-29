PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39-2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $91.50. 1,797,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,439,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PVH by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 822,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after buying an additional 222,064 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

