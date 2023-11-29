PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH updated its Q4 guidance to $3.45 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

PVH traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. 1,848,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in PVH by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

