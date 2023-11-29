Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of QNRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 38,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.84.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.45. On average, research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
