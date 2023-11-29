Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.39. 38,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.45. On average, research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.