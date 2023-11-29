Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $61.37 million and $8.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

