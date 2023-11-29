Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $892.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94.
Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources
In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,204 shares of company stock valued at $18,908,936 in the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on METC
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.