Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $892.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,204 shares of company stock valued at $18,908,936 in the last three months. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on METC. Benchmark increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.