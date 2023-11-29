Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.26 Dec 23 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a dec 23 dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 238.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Realty Income stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7,093.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 584,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 576,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

