Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $272.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $292.33.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

