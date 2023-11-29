RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 90.1% in November

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the October 31st total of 293,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 26.3 %

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 95,843,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,475. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $324,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

