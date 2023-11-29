Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revelation Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 403,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 166,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,843. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

