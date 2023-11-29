Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.42, indicating that its stock price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Onion Global and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $2.04 billion 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Beyond $1.93 billion 0.44 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -5.23

Beyond has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

Onion Global beats Beyond on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

