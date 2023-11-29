Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.30. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $125.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

