Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 365 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

