RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at about $9,848,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 49,888,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 290,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 5,758.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,303 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.16 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

