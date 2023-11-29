RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RumbleON from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.16 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. Research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.
