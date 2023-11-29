Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
Saab AB (publ) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.
Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.
About Saab AB (publ)
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saab AB (publ)
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.