Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.18-9.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

CRM stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.35. 11,342,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,984. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.39.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,915 shares of company stock worth $146,585,402 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

